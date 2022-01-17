MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared Republicans who celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., but also oppose President Joe Biden on voting reforms, to segregationists on Monday.

On The ReidOut, the host opened her show by sharing a number of statements from prominent elected Republicans from across the country on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Reid said, “Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day when people who would have stood four square against everything Dr. King fought for — equal rights, civil rights the elimination of poverty, and especially voting rights — soberly repeat that one partial quote they memorized in high school.”

She then shared statements from people such as Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Each had quoted King in either in-person remarks or on social media.

Reid accused them all of either misinterpreting, selectively quoting or paraphrasing him to their convenience.

Reid also aired a clip of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who had declared that no one in the Senate is threatening voting rights, before she compared he and other Republicans to segregationists from the Jim Crow era.

“You know, funny enough, that is exactly what the old version of the Dixiecrats said, back during the 1950s and ‘60s,” Reid said. “Oh, no one is being prevented from voting.”

“You just have to tell us how many jelly beans are in this jar and you can vote. Just read this complicated passage and and you can totally vote. Now of course, we’re going to make sure your schools are awful and you’re barely even taught to read, let alone anything like this passage, but no one is keeping you from voting. The more Dixiecrats, interpositionists and nullificationists change, the more they stay the same.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com