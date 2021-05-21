Joy Reid Says GOP Is Embracing Fascism: ‘If This Isn’t Freaking You Out, It Should’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid opened her show Friday night by arguing the Republican party is embracing fascism.

Accompanied by a chyron reading “GOP ABANDONS POLICY, EMBRACES FASCISM,” Reid said the GOP is right now all about “power for themselves.”

“They are using the power that they have now to try to make it so that you can’t vote to replace them with politicians you prefer. That if you’re not of the party, you basically won’t count anymore,” she said.

She brought up the ongoing Arizona “audit” and efforts underway in Georgia to say, “If this isn’t freaking you out, it should.”

“Republicans are showing you that they’re increasingly willing to treat your vote like a cute suggestion, that they can just hand over your votes to their friends to review because they didn’t like the results,” Reid said.

She told viewers the shenanigans in Arizona would be funny if they weren’t so shocking , and proceeded to read the Merriam-Webster definition of fascism before adding this:

“Forcible suppression of opposition.” Maybe by voter suppression or making elections just — poof! — disappear. Maybe by violence, physically attacking the seat of government, all to exalt a supreme leader. Not funny. And pretty frightening.

Reid started the panel discussion by asking Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs about that audit. She told Hobbs “it scares the hell out of me.”

Hobbs brought up how Maricopa County officials are moving towards potential legal action, and agreed with Reid that it’s scary and could have serious reverberations.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]