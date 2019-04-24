Judge Napolitano Rips Jared Kushner’s ‘Deceptive’ Diminishing of Russia’s ‘Illegal and Shady Stuff’

Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on FBN’s Kennedy program Tuesday night and shared critical words for Jared Kushner’s description of Russian interference.

Kushner appeared in public for the first time since the Mueller Report was released earlier Tuesday morning for an interview promoting Time 100. In that interview, Kushner was asked about the findings from that investigation and said “you look at what Russia did, buying Facebook ads and trying to sow dissent, it’s a terrible thing but the investigations and all of the speculation that has happened the last two years has had a much harsher impact than a couple of Facebook ads.”

Napolitano said, “Kushner’s afford to diminish Russia interference is deceptive, this involves more than the purchase of Facebook ads.”

He continued “From Mueller report, we know that Russia made contact with multiple members of Trump campaign, attempts to change American policy and promote Russia objectives and received campaign polling data from a member of Trump team, and discussed possible business deals and dirt on Hillary Clinton, they conducted cyber is — espionage. They send operatives to American to look at the landscape, they broke into state and local elect computers. Some have been indicted main were not. Russians are still at it. So was the ensuing investigation worse for the nation? Than illegal and shady stuff just listed. ”

Earlier on Tuesday, Napolitano’s Fox News cohort Shep Smith called out Kushner’s comments as disingenuous and deceptive in his signature dispassionate manner.

Fox News has very few personalities willing to openly criticize President Donald Trump and his surrogates in any meaningful or material manner. Napolitano appears to be joining Smith out on the same limb; viewers eager for a truly “fair and balanced” offering on Fox News, can only hope that limb doesn’t break.

