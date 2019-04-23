Must Watch: Shepard Smith Scorches Jared Kushner’s ‘Disingenuous and Deceptive’ Remarks on Russian Meddling

Fox News Shepard Smith called out Jared Kushner’s dismissal of Russian interference in the 2016 General Election Tuesday afternoon, saying that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law’s diminishment of Russian interference is “both disingenuous and deceptive.

Kushner appeared in public for the first time since the Mueller Report was released earlier Tuesday morning for an interview promoting Time 100. In that interview, Kushner was asked about the findings from that investigation and said “you look at what Russia did, buying Facebook ads and trying to sow dissent, it’s a terrible thing but the investigations and all of the speculation that has happened the last two years has had a much harsher impact than a couple of Facebook ads.”

Shep wasn’t playing that, and quickly followed the clip of Kushner’s dismissal in the remarkable manner that makes Mr. Smith the reliably journalistic outlier compared to so many other on-air anchors and hosts at Fox News.

Smith proceeded to outline in a thorough, pithy and dispassionate manner all the specific ways that Russia not only attempted to influence outcome the 2016 election to benefit then-candidate Trump but also listed all the examples that Mueller cited in which members of the Trump campaign, including Mr. Kushner himself, aimed to work directly with Russian officials.

Smith stuck the landing by saying “Mueller report while there’s evidence of communications with the Trump campaign and Moscow, there was no coordination. On the matter of Russian interference, the Facebook ads Jared Kushner references were but a sliver of Russia’s attack on America.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com