Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined Andrew Yang to kick off the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and she used her opener to deliver a passionate get-out-the-vote message (with a few jokes).

Yang started the night by saluting Joe Biden and reflecting on their competition in the 2020 primary, before turning to Louis-Dreyfus, and the pair shared their excitement to see the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. As the Veep star took the reins as convention moderator, she started things off on a comedic note by saying “these last few nights have been going so well, we’ve decided to add a fifth night where we will just play Michelle Obama’s speech on a loop.”

Louis-Dreyfus reflected on how she met Biden after he reached out to praise an interview she did in an edition of Amtrak’s magazine, the actress hyped up his vision for America before delivering a message urging the country to vote.

“I am no policy expert and I certainly don’t pretend to be one but I have a gut feeling about fairness and what’s right,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “If we all vote, there is nothing Facebook, Fox News, and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”

Moments later, the Seinfeld actress took a scathing shot at Trump: “Joe Biden goes to church so much that he doesn’t need tear gas and federalized troops to help him get there.”

