JUST IN: Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving CNN for NBC

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving the network for NBCUniversal, likely MSNBC, according to a report.
Puck’s Dylan Byers first reported the news on Thursday.
Cabrera‘s move comes amid announced layoffs at CNN, though this development is not related to the job cuts, according to Byers.
Cabrera has been with CNN since 2013, when she became part of the network as a correspondent. Before joining CNN, she was an anchor at ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates.
This story is breaking and may be updated.
