JUST IN: Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving CNN for NBC

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving the network for NBCUniversal, likely MSNBC, according to a report.

Puck’s Dylan Byers first reported the news on Thursday.

Scoop @PuckNews: CNN dayside anchor @AnaCabrera is leaving for NBCUniversal, likely MSNBC. (Not related to current layoffs.) Chris Licht will be announcing new CNN dayside schedule in coming weeks… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) December 1, 2022

Cabrera‘s move comes amid announced layoffs at CNN, though this development is not related to the job cuts, according to Byers.

Cabrera has been with CNN since 2013, when she became part of the network as a correspondent. Before joining CNN, she was an anchor at ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

