JUST IN: CNN Launches Brand New Network Look and Feel with Updated Graphics Package

Cable news viewers tuning into CNN Thursday morning likely noticed something significantly different: a brand new graphics package and lower thirds representing the most significant refresh in over a decade.

The new on-air identity comes as the network suffers historically low ratings and is still recovering from external and internal backlash over a Trump Town Hall, which appeared to unite a divided nation in anger despite generating dozens of headlines.

CEO Chris Licht announced the new look and feel for the network in an internal memo that came 43 years after the very day that Ted Turner launched the first 24-hour cable news network.

“It’s a clean and modern presentation that provides much greater flexibility in how we communicate information and urgency to our viewers around the world,” he writes. “It’s the first major refresh in a decade and it will make the news the star of any screen.”

This screen capture shows the new lower third on display during a report from senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid on CNN This Morning:

The new graphics package and on-air branding look like a natural progression from the previous set of graphics to which viewers have grown accustomed. The same color palette and sans-serif font are featured, but designers appear to have taken advantage of the high-definition televisions we all own now and have presented a much cleaner version with more negative space.

I quite like the new look and feel, as it represents the potential dawn of a new era for CNN — which probably cannot start soon enough for many, but more on that in another column.

Licht also announced CNN’s new campaign of releasing archived video moments from the field, or what he calls “a raw and unedited display of iconic moments that capture the spirit, courage, and integrity of our journalists and the power of the work we do at CNN every day.”

Read the internal memo Licht sent to CNN staffers Thursday morning:

To my CNN colleagues, Forty-three years ago today, Ted Turner launched the world’s first 24-hour cable news network and shared his vision for this organization: “to act upon one’s convictions while others wait, to create a positive force in a world where cynics abound, and to provide information to people when it wasn’t available before…” His words serve as a north star for all of us. I see them as both an invitation and a challenge – to stay narrowly focused on the truth, to hold those in power to account, and to tell the stories that matter to our audiences around the world. It’s fitting that this morning marks the release of an all-new on-air graphics package that showcases our strength as a video news organization. It’s a clean and modern presentation that provides much greater flexibility in how we communicate information and urgency to our viewers around the world. It’s the first major refresh in a decade and it will make the news the star of any screen. Also starting today, we will be rolling out a new campaign, a raw and unedited display of iconic moments that capture the spirit, courage and integrity of our journalists and the power of the work we do at CNN every day. Our people are our greatest source of pride and this campaign puts our teams front and center. We invite you to check it out and share from this link. On the programming side we also have much to celebrate. On June 12, Dana Bash, who is celebrating 30 years with CNN, will take the reins of Inside Politics. And Kaitlan Collins will make her primetime debut shortly after. Please join me in toasting these incredible women who represent the very best of CNN. On June 19th CNN will again host Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. This event delivers on our mission to own major cultural moments for our valued audiences. And, of course, with the 2024 election cycle getting into full swing, we are ramping up our Presidential town halls. We’ve already announced events with Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, and we’ll have more exciting announcements in the coming days. And finally, later this summer, all CNN employees can look forward to their primary email addresses switching over to @cnn.com – a change that I know is meaningful to our teams around the world. You’ll get more information about that transition in the coming weeks. I think about Ted’s vision every day because I believe CNN’s role in society has never been more important or more critical than it is right now. For the last forty-three years, the world has relied on our three red letters – and on each of you. Thank you for all you do every day to keep our founders original vision alive and thriving. Chris

