It was a tough month in the ratings department for CNN.

According to the latest numbers from Nielsen, CNN posted 553,000 total viewers in the total day category — down 15 percent from May 2018. MSNBC put up 912,000 viewers in that category, and Fox News posted 1,342,000. CNN did squeak by over MSNBC in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic with 137,000 viewers to 134,000. But those numbers paled in comparison to Fox News — which posted 231,000.

The news didn’t get much better for CNN in primetime. The network averaged 761,000 overall viewers from 8-11 p.m. in May — lagging well behind MSNBC (1,654,000) and Fox News (2,388,000). Worse yet, CNN also got thumped in the key demo. The network posted 185,000 in the 25-54 age bracket, trailing MSNBC’s 242,000 and Fox News’s 377,000.

Individually, it was a big month for Sean Hannity. The Fox News 9 p.m. host put some distance between himself and his rival, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, leading all of cable news with 3,138,000 overall viewers and 506,000 in the demo. (Maddow posted 2,608,000, and 410,000 in those categories respectively.) Tucker Carlson also scored — finishing No. 2 in cable news with 2,761,000 overall viewers, and 473,000 in the 25-54 bracket.

