JUST IN: MSNBC Announces Show Title and Premiere Date for Alex Wagner

Alex Wagner is set to be MSNBC’s news prime time host, and the network has just released details of her new 9 PM show, set to air on Tuesdays through Fridays in the spot long hosted by Rachel Maddow.

Alex Wagner Tonight will first air on Tuesday, August 16th. Additionally, Wagner will appear as a guest on MSNBC’s The ReidOut tomorrow to discuss the primaries and their impact on the 2022 midterm elections, per an MSNBC spokesperson.

Wagner was selected to host the four-day-a-week program following news that Maddow will only host The Rachel Maddow Show on Mondays only of each week. Maddow is the top-rated MSNBC host, and after flirting with stepping away from cable news altogether, negotiated a new lucrative deal that allows her to focus on other projects, like documentaries and podcasts, while only having to host one show per week, all to the tune of a reported $30 million per year.

