UPDATE: Two Trapped Inside Chocolate Tank at M&Ms Factory in Pennsylvania Rescued

Two employees at a Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania are trapped in a chocolate tank, and rescuers are unable to pull them out.

Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell broke the story on CNN Newsroom Thursday afternoon.

“A county official says no injuries have been reported,” Blackwell noted. “Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out. They apparently have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out, according to local news reports, they’re waist high in chocolate.”

Blackwell found the story humorous, and noted, “I’m showing a lot of restraint right now. It’s not clear how they fell in.”

Video from the scene showed fire trucks outside the facility. PennLive reported a rescue operation is underway to get the pair out:

Lancaster County dispatch said two people fell into a tank around 1:51 p.m. at the Mars facility on the 200 block of Brown Street. The people in the tank were not hurt, but they cannot get out on their own, dispatchers said. The chocolate is believed to be about waist-high, according to dispatch.

Two workers are stuck in a chocolate vat at the M&M /Mars factory. They are unhurt. Rescue efforts underway. Story by: @JennaRWise pics @cmautnerhttps://t.co/hgz9k5rfvO pic.twitter.com/5qeUWW02M8 — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 9, 2022

UPDATE: PennLive reported the two people trapped inside the tank have rescued. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

