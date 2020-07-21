‘Just Unbelievable’: Immediately After Trainwreck Interview, Physician on CNN Trashes Trump Spox for ‘Irresponsible’ Hydroxychloroquine Claims

Following a remarkably contentious interview with a Trump campaign official, CNN’s Brianna Keilar brought on Dr. James Phillips, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, who had some choice words about that interview.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, talked up hydroxychloroquine during the interview and railed against the media coverage of it. Keilar pushed back and they argued back and forth about the relevant studies, with the host getting exasperated and saying, “I think you’re doing a real disservice to the health of Americans.”

As she wrapped up the interview, Keilar turned to Phillips, who said, “This most recent interview is absolutely just unbelievable. So, we’ve got to get all of the politics and the craziness out of there. Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven in this disease, to any degree that doctors should be prescribing this to patients outside of a clinical trial.”

“The clinical trials performed so far for the most part do not show any efficacy of hydroxychloroquine,” he continued. “To say it is not dangerous is not necessarily true. It has been studied in the setting of parents with malaria.”

“So I agree with you, what was just recently said was irresponsible and being said for political reasons and I completely disagree with it.,” he added.

Phillips talked about the risks and noted how strict the FDA is in approving drugs for patients to take, citing the risks of taking aspirin as an example.

“The idea just because a medication was approved 65 years ago for the treatment of malaria on a very distinct set of patients does not mean it’s safe for everybody to take,’ he added. “What he was saying was irresponsible.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

