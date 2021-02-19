Justice Sotomayor Reportedly Targeted by Same Man Who Killed Federal Judge’s Son While Dressed as Fedex Employee

United States District Court Judge Esther Salas told 60 Minutes that the same gunman who killed her son while posing as a FedEx employee this summer also intended to target Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

In July, a gunman, who was later identified as Roy Den Hollander, dressed as a FedEx employee and shot both Salas’ son and husband, ultimately killing her son.

Hollander reportedly had a complete dossier on the family, and even knew where they lived and where they went to church.

The FBI has since discovered that Hollander had a second locker containing information on potential high-profile targets.

“When the FBI discovered a second locker in New Jersey belonging to your son’s killer, What did they find? What was in the locker?” 60 Minute correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Salas.

“They found another gun, a glock, more ammunition, but the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor,” Salas responded.

Salas went on to explain that judges are at extreme risk, adding, “We need to understand that we put ourselves in great danger every day for doing our jobs.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

