Kamala Harris ‘Absolutely’ the Best Choice For Biden’s Running Mate, Gavin Newsom Tells CNN: ‘Of Course She Is’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Vice President Kamala Harris was “absolutely” the best choice to be President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024 and rejected concerns over Biden’s age during an interview with CNN on Monday.

“New CBS News poll shows only one-third of American voters think that Joe Biden will stay in office through a second term,” said CNN host Dana Bash during her interview with Newsom. “I know you are downplaying concerns about his age, but do you believe that voters don’t have any reason to be concerned that he would be 86 years old by the end of his second term?”

Newsom replied that while “voters have every right to be concerned,” he “couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time” in the White House:

If this political season is all about a celebrity, with all due respect, we had a celebrity for four years, it didn’t go well, and so I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done. I’m a little old fashioned, I want a guy who produces results, and the results are in. It’s been a master class. There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective producing more substantive results.

After Bash pointed out that Newsom and Harris “go way back,” the governor remarked that they had known each other since “before we were in politics.”

Bash then asked Newsom whether he believed Harris was the best person to be Biden’s running mate in 2024.

“Of course she is,” he replied. “Biden-Harris administration, master class in terms of performance. Bipartisan deals on infrastructure, bipartisan deals on guns and debt ceiling, on the CHIPS and Science Act.”

“So she is the best choice?” questioned Bash, to which Newsom said, “I mean, by definition. If I think this administration in the last two and a half years has been one of the most outstanding administrations in the last few decades, and she’s a member of that administration, she gets to lay and claim credit to a lot of that success. The answer is: absolutely.”

Newsom has been considered by many to be a strong contender for the Democratic presidential nomination should Biden decide to drop out of the race.

In June, Newsom refused to answer after Fox News host Sean Hannity asked him how many people had urged him to enter the race against Biden.

Last month, an unnamed adviser to Harris also called Newsom’s plan to debate Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis “disrespectful.”

“Joe Biden is running with Kamala Harris. That’s the Democratic ticket,” the adviser told NBC News.

Watch above via CNN.

