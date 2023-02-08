Kamala Harris Dismisses ‘Cynical’ Republican Heckling: Won’t Stop Biden Working ‘Across the Aisle’

Vice President Kamala Harris kept the mood positive in a Wednesday interview, even declaring President Joe Biden will work towards bipartisanship despite the heckling from Republicans during his State of the Union address.

Harris chalked up the heckling and outbursts to the SOTU becoming more about “theatrics.”

“I think there’s a bit of what happens in that room, sadly, that it’s about theatrics, but when you talk about the substantive work, we’ve seen some success in terms of bipartisan work. So the president, it’s his nature, and it’s his commitment to the American people to work across the aisle. That’s not going to stop even if some people are cynical about it,” Harris told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Harris was pressed on poor polling numbers for Biden and concerns about his age ahead of 2024, but she dismissed both of these issues.

After George Stephanopoulos asked about an ABC News/Washington Post poll offering Biden pretty dismal support, Harris acknowledged Americans are still hurting.

“As [Joe Biden] started his presentation last night, talking about the fact that we’ve come out of a historic pandemic, the economic crisis that resulted, supply chain crisis that resulted,” she said.

Harris also called Biden “bold and vibrant” when asked about concerns over his age — 80 — and how it will play a factor in his decision on whether to run or not in 2024. Harris stood by her president, arguing age is “more than just a chronological fact” and touting Biden’s accomplishments.

“I think what people want to know is what have you done and when you look at what President Biden has achieved, what our administration has achieved, not to mention foreign policy, something you care deeply about and have worked on, I think you will see that we have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

