‘Why is My Former Party So Stupid?!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Republican Behavior During Biden SOTU

Joe Scarborough was gobsmacked by the State of the Union antics on display by some Republican Congress members, asking why they are “so stupid?!”

President Joe Biden delivered a speech that seemed both designed to unify the joint member of congress but also ignites the untoward behavior of some extreme members of the GOP, which appeared to work perfectly, as the speech was marked by numerous interruptions of heckling and callbacks that evoked the British House of Commons.

Curiously, Biden appeared unphased by the verbal jousting and instead seemed energized by the backs and forth, as if he enjoyed it or even expected it.

Wednesday’s Morning Joe opened with a montage of clips of Biden calling for unity, positivity, and American optimism, interspersed with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasting the left on culture wars and woke mob surrender and other familiar Republican talking points designed solely to score political points.

Coming out of the montage, Mika Brzezinski noted “very different tones last night between president Biden, mostly optimistic…” until an exasperated Scarborough held his head in hand and interjected, “Wait, wait, wait! Can’t anybody play this game? Why is my former party so stupid?!” Scarborough served as a Republican in the House of Representatives for three terms ending in 2000.

“The booing, the like…we said yesterday on the show, Republicans, he wants you to yell. He wants you to shout,” he said. “As my grandmom from Dalton, Georgia, would say, he wants you to act like you were raised in a barn. Good job. You did all of those things,” after which Brzezinksi mimicked the famous Nancy Pelosi clap that mocked former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

” I swear to god — I said this a couple of weeks ago — I really do think there is a plant inside the RNC. And it is a Democrat that was planted in there somewhere, like 2013 or 2014, with the sole purpose of making Republicans the dumbest political party that’s ever existed,” Scarborough continued. “Biden didn’t even have to give a good speech last night. The Republicans, time and again, just alley-oop. Boom. Set up one jam after another.”

