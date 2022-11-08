Kari Lake Delivers Ominous Warning to Reporters at Press Conference: ‘I’m Going to Be Your Worst Freaking Nightmare’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, took Election Day for a dark turn as she told reporters she will be their “worst nightmare” and “reform” their industry if elected.

At a press conference in Phoenix on Tuesday, Lake told reporters assembled they were part of the “fake news” media while saying she was “embarrassed” by voting machine issues reported out of Maricopa County. Lake, former President Donald Trump, and other conservatives have jumped on those technical issues to suggest problems with the vote in Arizona and elsewhere.

At the end of the presser, Lake said she would be “thrilled” if Trump announces a new run for president, which he is expected to do a week from now. A CBS reporter brought up speculation that Trump may name Lake as a running mate, and asked if she would commit to being the governor of Arizona for the entirety of her term if she wins.

Lake immediately went off on the reporter for asking a question she has answered previously. She then announced that she intends to “reform the media” as governor, without elaborating on what that meant:

Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question. I’m going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms. I’m going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com