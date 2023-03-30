White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began her latest press briefing by denouncing Russia’s detainment of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service on Thursday after they accused him of “collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex” on the U.S. government’s instructions.

The Wall Street Journal denied the allegations while calling for Gershkovich’s release, and Jean-Pierre used her briefing opener to tell reporters that the State Department is in contact with the Journal and Gershkovich’s family.

“This espionage charge is ridiculous,” said Jean-Pierre. “The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms. We also condemn the Russian government’s continued targeting and repression of journalists.”

Jean-Pierre also announced that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has “engaged” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish counselor access to Gershkovich. She also urged Americans to take the State Department’s advice by not traveling to Russia while international tensions remain high.

“U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately as the State Department continues to advise,” Jean-Pierre said.

