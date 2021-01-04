Karl Rove is something of a legendary Republican operative in Texas and seemed to continue what some may see as a long-time rivalry with a fellow Texan, Sen. Ted Cruz (R) during a Monday afternoon appearance on Fox News.

Rove was asked by Outnumbered co-host Dagen McDowell to opine on a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that dismissed Cruz’s recent plot to recruit 11 fellow Republican senators to object to the certification of Electoral College results asking for an independent audit to examine baseless allegations of voter fraud.

McDowell said that the WSJ noted “these statements do not allege it specific acts of fraud, that they cite allegations of fraud and irregularities,” before asking Rove “What is the outcome of this?”

“Well, it’s a P.R. Gesture. A stunt,” Rove dismissed.

“We had one senator, Josh Hawley of Missouri, who said I’m going to stop certification. That was never going to happen because the House is not going to go along with it.” Rove added. “Another aspirant for 2024, Ted Cruz decides well, I’m going to call for an emergency commission that is going to resolve issues that we haven’t been able to resolve conclusively in the last two months.”

“And that ain’t going to happen because the house is not going to go along with them,” Rove said. “So this is sound and fury, signifying little or nothing, and it is not going to resolve the issue.”

Rove concluded by mocking the notion that this independent investigation would be resolved under 10 days when the election was held two months ago, and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 2oth.

Watch above via Fox News.

