Karl Rove interrupted Fox News host Martha MacCallum Wednesday during a discussion about the latest in the classified document search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

During The Story, MacCallum noted Trump has until 8 p.m. ET to respond to a 36-page Justice Department document alleging he attempted to conceal documents labeled top secret.

She welcomed Rove to discuss a report that if Trump is to face any charges, they will not come until after the midterms.

“The thinking now is that this would be unlikely to pursue a prosecution by the FBI prior to the election, given the sort of unspoken rule, or maybe it is spoken, 60 days prior to an election, they wouldn’t pursue this kind of case,” MacCallum noted.

Rove offered a timeline of Trump’s team and its discussions with the FBI about turning over documents in his possession.

He added there appear to be discrepancies in what the bureau was told about the locations of some documents, and where those documents were actually found at Trump’s estate.

MacCallum said it “begs a lot of questions.”

“Why remove certain documents?” she asked. “My biggest question is what was in the documents and why would they want to hold on to them, specifically those documents. Why would they want to hold those back?”

MacCaullum added the “Trump side has their lawyers and their feelings what was rightfully his, and able to take,” before Rove cut her off.

He said:

Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken…. A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents out of the White House with you when you leave the White House, whether you’re the President of the United States or any of his aides.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com