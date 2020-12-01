Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends in her official capacity as White House Press Secretary and called for the investigation into Playboy’s Brian Karem by the White House Correspondents Association for shouting what she deemed as “demeaning, misogynistic questions” at her.

The comments came in the context of her previous false claim that the Trump administration had the first all-female White House communications team and not that which was just announced by President-elect Joe Biden. She suggested that what she meant was that women held all senior roles in her department while shouting out male colleague Judd Deere.

McEnany went on to argue that there is a double standard in the way conservative women are treated, compared to progressives.

“If you’re a female woman (sic) in the Republican party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you,” McEnany said. “Demeaning, misogynistic questions during a briefing. It’s a double standard. It’s one that’s ridiculous. And one that the White House Correspondent’s Association should look into, when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP.”

Karem has long been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, and as such, often gets ignored when McEnany takes questions from assembled reporters. Karem is loathe to be ignored and has taken to shouting out questions as McEnany leaves the briefing room. It’s not clear what McEnany finds to be demeaning or misogynistic about his questions, as they don’t appear to be gender-based, or is it clear why his employer, Playboy, has to do with his job, apart from its history as a soft-core pornography magazine that objectified women for profit.

When reached for comment, Karem directed Mediaite to his Twitter feed, where he (eventually) dismissed McEnany’s comments:

Lame. @realDonaldTrump failed 3 times in court to ban me. Speaking truth to power is not misogyny. You work for a misogynist. Your briefings are propaganda. You failed the American people who pay your salary. You're sore because you can't answer questions honestly. https://t.co/n0vHZJipiV — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 1, 2020

He also mocked what appeared to be McEnany’s fundamental misunderstanding of how the WHCA works:

And the WHCA is not a legislative body to police reporters. A professional in your position should know how the system works. @PressSec — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 1, 2020

Earlier in her appearance, McEnany demurred on Steve Doocy’s questions about the Trump Campaign because she was appearing as Press Secretary and not the campaign spokesperson role she often claimed roughly a month ago, to which Doocy politely noted the clear confusion.

Watch above via Fox News

