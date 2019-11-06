White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed Gordon Sondland’s testimony before the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, claiming it “proved nothing” about a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Sondland’s testimony and his sworn statement to Congress have sparked a new development in the Ukraine scandal, now that it’s been revealed that the U.S. ambassador to the European Union has revised his denial of a quid pro quo and said there was one after all.

When Conway gave an interview to Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Steve Doocy highlighted the moment where Sondland said he told a high-ranking Ukrainian official that they were unlikely to receive military aid from the U.S. until they publicly announce an investigation of Joe Biden’s family.

“No quid pro quo is proven in that statement,” Conway responded, insisting that they “proved nothing.”

“I looked at page 106 of the Sondland transcript and he very clearly says he engaged in no small talk with President Trump, and he asked him what do you want from Ukraine? President Trump said I want them to do what they ran on which is anti-corruption,” Conway said. “There was no quid pro quo in that conversation.”

As Conway went on to rail against the Ukraine whistleblower, she repeatedly slammed Sondland for his presumptions about the message he carried on Trump’s behalf.

“He also admits he doesn’t know if the aid was held up, or why it was held up, and he still doesn’t know,” Conway said. She also complained about the “cherry-picked soundbites” the media is highlighting in their coverage on his testimony.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]