Kellyanne Conway Debuts As Fox News Contributor, Blasts Harris for Not Inspiring After Hurricane Ian

Kellyanne Conway made her debut as a Fox News contributor on Monday, with an introduction from the network’s Martha MacCallum.

Speaking about comments by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris around Hurricane Ian, Conway was brought on for her debut, MacCallum describing her as “former senior counselor to President [Donald] Trump, author of Here’s the Deal and now, as of today, we welcome her as a Fox News contributor.”

“It’s always great to work with you, Kellyanne,” MacCallum said on The Story with Martha MacCallum.

In her inaugural segment as an official contributor, Conway took shots at both the president and vice president.

Conway’s primary criticism was held for Harris, taking aim at the vice president’s controversial comments recently suggesting resources being distributed “based on equity.”

On the topic of environmental inequality, Harris said, “And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out at the same place.”

“I’m so disappointed to hear the vice president of the United States, [Biden’s] deputy, talk about equity. That needed to be cleaned up the press secretary, by the director of FEMA,” Conway said on Monday.

The job of a leader in a crisis is to “inspire,” Conway added, but Harris is instead confusing and cornering people.

“Mother Nature is indiscriminate and the aid delivery must also be indiscriminate,” she said. “Everybody is suffering and they need you as the president [and] as the vice president of the country to inspire and inform them, not to sort of corner and confuse them.”

Conway also blasted Harris over there being multiple high level departures from her White House staff, suggesting she may not be fit for her position.

“We have not seen improvements in the abilities of this vice president to lead or to give us any kind of have confidence in her competence,” she said.

