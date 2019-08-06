White House special advisor Kellyanne Conway wasted no time attacking President Donald Trump’s enemies with the news that the Dayton shooter was a fan of left-wing politics.

Conway started her day by giving an interview to Fox & Friends, where she said she was “hopping mad” that the media isn’t doing more to cover how the shooter followed liberal politicians, supported Antifa and posted anti-police messages on Twitter. As it were, CNN has covered the shooter’s deleted Twitter account, though they also noted that unlike the El Paso shooting where an apparent political motive was made blatantly obvious, there doesn’t seem to be any such evidence available yet to verify the Dayton killer’s motive.

Shortly after the Fox hit, Conway got on Twitter and started posting portions of CNN’s report. She particularly seemed interested in picking out the most unflattering moments relating to Democrats.

Dayton shooting: Shooter appeared to have leftist Twitter feed – CNN https://t.co/9t3ZpZ5yfA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

Me sharing @CNN story without comment bothers you, @samstein? Excerpts from @CNN: “A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing & anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-facist, protestors.” https://t.co/QHoHPIXVW5 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

More excerpts from @CNN (without comment): – on day of shooting “Dayton mass shooter” retweeted “Millennials have a message for the Joe Biden generation: hurry up and die”. “He also retweeted messages supporting Sens. Bernie Sanders & Elizabeth Warren.” https://t.co/zkqXO6O71k — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

More from @CNN: “As a high school student, [Dayton] gunman had ‘hit list’ of classmates he wanted to ‘kill’ [boys] or ‘rape’ [girls], said former students who said they were told by school officials they were on the list.” His file showed “ sealed records” were “expunged” https://t.co/zkqXO6O71k — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

Several journalists have pushed back on Conway by asking what solid evidence is there to connect Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to Dayton. One of those was The Daily Beast‘s Sam Stein, who questioned Conway on why she believes the massacre was political and why she hasn’t posted anything about the El Paso shooter’s racist alleged manifesto.

Not bothered. confused. It suggests that you believe his motive was political. Do you? If so, what information do you have to support that. And while I have you. I can’t seem to find the instance of you sharing a story about the El Paso gunman’s motivations. Can you explain why? — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

Conway responded by admitting she had no evidence about Dayton while dodging the El Paso question:

Nope. Don’t know his motive. Nor do you. Again, just posting an article by another frequent Trump-critical outlet that seems to bother you. Applaud that El Paso murderer is being treated as domestic terrorist eligible for death penalty. https://t.co/hav1PUTInK — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com