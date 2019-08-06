comScore

Kellyanne Conway Lists Dayton Shooter’s Left Wing Politics in Twitter Spree

By Ken MeyerAug 6th, 2019, 9:52 am

White House special advisor Kellyanne Conway wasted no time attacking President Donald Trump’s enemies with the news that the Dayton shooter was a fan of left-wing politics.

Conway started her day by giving an interview to Fox & Friends, where she said she was “hopping mad” that the media isn’t doing more to cover how the shooter followed liberal politicians, supported Antifa and posted anti-police messages on Twitter. As it were, CNN has covered the shooter’s deleted Twitter account, though they also noted that unlike the El Paso shooting where an apparent political motive was made blatantly obvious, there doesn’t seem to be any such evidence available yet to verify the Dayton killer’s motive.

Shortly after the Fox hit, Conway got on Twitter and started posting portions of CNN’s report. She particularly seemed interested in picking out the most unflattering moments relating to Democrats.

Several journalists have pushed back on Conway by asking what solid evidence is there to connect Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to Dayton. One of those was The Daily Beast‘s Sam Stein, who questioned Conway on why she believes the massacre was political and why she hasn’t posted anything about the El Paso shooter’s racist alleged manifesto.

Conway responded by admitting she had no evidence about Dayton while dodging the El Paso question:

Watch above, via Fox News.

