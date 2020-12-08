Fox News host Brian Kilmeade seethed at the press for how they covered the dueling public health events on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

As Biden introduced the team of officials who will work in his administration to address the pandemic, Trump held a vaccine summit to sign an executive order purportedly prioritizing Americans to receive the U.S. coronavirus vaccines before people from other countries.

Trump took questions during the event, and was pressed on the White House continuing to disregard CDC health guidelines in order to host holiday parties. Hours before the event, it was reported that Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tested positive for Covid-19 after attending one such party.

Fox News aired Trump’s event, while CNN and MSNBC stuck with Biden’s speech. Kilmeade joined Fox News anchor Dana Perino to discuss after Trump finished speaking, and he complained about the “hostile questions” the president was asked.

Kilmeade also mocked the reporters for criticizing Trump over parties they “weren’t invited to.”

“Pretty amazing too the other networks did not take the president of the United States speaking about a vaccine that will save the lives of millions of Americans,” Kilmeade fumed. “They took a surgeon general nominee over the president of the United States taking questions.”

Kilmeade went on to praise the latest news concerning the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, but continued to complain that the press is asking Trump about his failure to model safe behavior during an ongoing pandemic.

“It’s hostility toward a sitting president!” Kilmeade said of those questions.

Perino went on to express hope that the incoming president will express “grace and gratitude” for the work the Trump administration has done to address the pandemic, saying Biden “will inherit this program, so you would think there could be a little bit of grace and gratitude for this work, even if he doesn’t thank the president personally.”

Fox News opted to air this discussion between Perino and Kilmeade, rather than switching to the Biden event — which was ongoing even after Trump concluded his remarks.

Watch above, via Fox News.

