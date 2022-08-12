Kilmeade Says Tucker Carlson Tonight Aired Fake Image of Trump Raid Judge as Jeffrey Epstein ‘in Jest’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade addressed the outrage over airing a fake photo of the judge who authorized the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Authorities were in search of allegedly classified documents taken from the White House.

“This is the judge in charge of the, of the, of the, um, as you know, of the warrant, and we’ll see if he’s going to release it next — he likes Oreos and whiskey,” Kilmeade said Thursday night while guest hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight. An image was shown depicting the face of Judge Bruce Reinhart superimposed onto the head of Jeffrey Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell is also in the photo.

Reinhart is reportedly in hiding at the moment after facing death threats online and his home address being put on “right-wing social media platforms and message boards.”

On Friday afternoon, Kilmeade took to Twitter to confirm the photo isn’t real. The Epstein photo is fairly common on social media and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity joked about the photoshopped image.

“I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [Reinhart’s] head on there,” he said.

Kilmeade said the meme was shown “in jest.”

“Last night while subbing for Tucker Carlson, we showed you an image of Judge Bruce Reinhart w/ Ghislaine Maxwell that was sourced on screen to a meme pulled from Twitter & wasn’t real,” Kilmeade tweeted. “This depiction never took place & we wanted to make clear that we were showing a meme in jest.”

The bogus photo that Fox aired came from an image of Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell, where the altered pic of the judge was Photoshopped. The actual photo was released publicly during Maxwell’s trial. Note the evidence stamp https://t.co/sRIPlOBXFE pic.twitter.com/kqob0vEikf — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2022

