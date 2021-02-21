Larry Kudlow, former Trump White House economic adviser and current Fox Business host, told Fox News’ Howard Kurtz he was “disappointed” Donald Trump went down a 2020 election rabbit hole instead of ending his term talking about his accomplishments.

Trump spent the last two months of his presidency pushing numerous false, baseless, and even conspiratorial claims about the 2020 election, and in his video the day of the Capitol riots he repeated the false claim that the election was stolen.

Kudlow expressed his disappointment in Trump in the final week of his presidency, and he elaborated to Kurtz:

“I was disappointed. I was critical. It doesn’t mean I don’t admire President Trump, it doesn’t mean I didn’t have the job of a lifetime… After the electoral college certified the election, I would have greatly preferred that President Trump then pivot and talk about his achievements on the economy, on foreign policy, on trade and so forth, because they were consequential achievements… He didn’t go that way. He criticized Mike Pence and so forth. I was somewhat disappointed in that, as were other of my colleagues who served in the Trump administration.”

A few other Trump administration officials made their concerns known after the violent riots at the Capitol building, spurred on by the weeks of Trump baselessly telling his supporters the election was stolen. Other Trump officials, of course, were eager to publicly echo the false claims.

