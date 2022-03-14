Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko ‘Not Worried’ About Being Kidnapped by ‘Un-Human’ Russians: ‘I am Ready to Fight’

Retired champion boxer Vitali Klitschko told Fox News he is ready to “fight” Russians, whom he called “un-human” on Monday.

Kyiv’s heavyweight mayor presides over a city that Russian forces are currently attempting to take in their indiscriminate war on the people of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proved nearly three weeks into his invasion of the country that no one is safe from shelling, gunfire and aerial bombardments.

Women and children are being murdered, as are elderly men and journalists.

Klitschko, who joined America Reports, told host John Roberts he is determined to fight after the co-host pointed out invading troops are now kidnapping mayors.

“War has rules,” Kyiv’s 6′ 7″ mayor said after he noted that municipal leaders are civilians.

“Never touch children, never touch women, never touch civilians,” he said. “But Russians doesn’t want the rules and what they want is the symbol, symbol of the city, symbol of community. They can’t stop the mood of the people and that’s why they kidnap — kidnap the mayors, and it’s actually against all rules and we see how unfriendly, how un-human activity make Russians in our land.”

Roberts pointed out that, based on what has happened in other cities, Klitschko might soon be a target.

“What are you going to do if the Russians try to kidnap you?” he asked.

Klitschko responded,

I am ready to fight. This will be not easy to do that. Every citizens, nobody is safe, nobody feels safety in our country right now in this very difficult situation. But everyone ready to fight, ready to defend our city, and I am not worried about kidnap. I am ready to fight, that’s why I have weapons, that’s why it’s my hometown and I want to defend the interest of my citizens, the interest of my home, the interest of my family.

Roberts concluded, “Well, we should point out as well that you are a heavyweight boxing champion, so if anybody is coming for you, they had better bring a lot of guys.”

Ivan Fyodorov, the mayor of Melitopol, was kidnapped last week and remains missing. Meanwhile, Hostomel mayor Yuriy Prilipko was shot to death by Russian troops.

Watch above, via Fox News.

