Lara Trump Claims People Are Reaching Out to Her to Say They ‘Can’t Sleep’ Since FBI Searched Trump’s Resort

Lara Trump said Monday she has been contacted by numerous people in the days since former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI claiming they “can’t sleep.”

The raid has stressed them to such a degree, she claimed, their stomachs “are in knots.”

Lara Trump joined The Story with Fox News host Martha MacCallum Thursday amid the network’s coverage of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference about the raid.

MacCallum noted Trump is a member of the former president’s family, and said “we’re not insensitive to that.”

She asked Lara, “What’s your reaction to what Merrick Garland had to say, moments ago Lara?”

Lara said she is “shocked” it took Garland “three days for him to give us no information.” She added:

A lot of Americans were looking for something, anything that they could look to from the attorney general that would reassure them that this was not a political attack, that they don’t have to be worried they were overly aggressive. Breaking into the home and raiding the home of a former president of the United States, that is a big deal. Shocking, by the way, that they thought that they were going to do this in a low-key manner.

Lara added she knows many FBI employees, and she called them “great individuals,” but said “the American people have a hard time trusting an agency that used fabricated documents to get a FISA warrant to kickoff the Russia collusion hoax.”

Trump concluded:

You have a whole host of things not the least of which is the fact that a whistleblower, or several at the FBI, have recently told us that they’re trying to cover up information over there for Hunter Biden. But this is where the FBI chose to focus. And so I think as an American, I can tell you, I’ve had so many people reach out to me the past several days saying we can’t sleep. Our stomachs are in knots.

Watch above, via Fox News.

