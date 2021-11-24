Lara Trump Says Liberals Are Scheming to Eliminate Thanksgiving: ‘They Don’t Want Us to Have Any Shared Traditions’

During a discussion about inflation and its impact on Thanksgiving-related purchases, Lara Trump suggested that liberals actually want to eliminate holidays.

Monica Crowley, former Trump assistant secretary of the treasury, told guest host Hannity guest host Pete Hegseth that liberals “have tried to define inflation and also try to minimize it.”

Crowley added, “They don’t really care that Americans are being squeezed by higher prices because it’s all being done in the name of the fundamental transformation of the nation. So they have a broader ideological agenda here, to remake the economy, reengineer the relationship between the government, the individual, and the economy.”

Chiming in, Trump said, “You heard Jen Psaki there say, well, it’s the turkey about a dollar more for 20 pounds. It’s a lot more than that. But it’s everything, Pete. Everything costs more now. So it’s not just the turkey.”

Trump echoed Crowley’s comments and said liberals want to “transform” the country:

They have told us from the beginning that they want to fundamentally transform America. Well, how do you that? You have to change America from the inside-out. You have to take away our traditions. So it might seem a little funny and a little ridiculous. ‘Oh, don’t have a turkey, then people won’t come over.’ Last year, remember, they didn’t want us to get together, so I guess we’re lucky they’re letting us have Thanksgiving this year. At really, the core of this, they want to divide Americans up. They don’t want us to have any common ground. They don’t want us to have any shared traditions like Thanksgiving. A lot of places last month actually did away with Halloween because they wanted to be inclusive of the people that didn’t celebrate Halloween.

She concluded, “It all goes to fundamentally transforming this country, and the way you do that is you make sure that we have no commonality whatsoever, no traditions as Americans whatsoever. You start chipping away at that, and they don’t care that Thanksgiving costs a lot more.”

Watch above via Fox News.

