Lara Trump Warns That Canada Is Turning Into North Korea: ‘This Is How It Starts’

In recent weeks, Fox News has covered the Canadian trucker protests by leaning into the idea that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a despot steering Canada toward the offramp of authoritarianism.

Lara Trump furnished the latest and one of the more outlandish examples of this on Monday, when she suggested that Canada is beginning to increasingly resemble North Korea.

Over the weekend, Canadian authorities forcefully cleared out protestors in the capital city of Ottawa, arresting dozens. The protestors gathered there weeks ago to demonstrate against vaccine mandates, and caused traffic gridlock in the process. Prior to resorting to the deployment of force, Trudeau invoked the country’s Emergencies Act to levy financial punishments against those who participated in and assisted the occupation.

Canada’s parliament approved an extension of Trudeau’s emergency powers on Monday night.

Sean Hannity teed up Trump by noting a U.S. version of the protestors called the “freedom convoy” is on its way to Washington, D.C. ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“It will be interesting to see if the Democrats treat them the same way they treated the summer of 2020 rioters,” he said.

“They’re not gonna be treated like the summer of 2020 rioters,” Trump said, who accused both Canada and the U.S. of having “used the police as pawns.”

She said Trudeau is “everything – basically – a tyrant would encompass” who is deploying police in a “Gestapo-like” manner.

“It is tyranny, what you see happening in Canada,” she continued. “And let me tell you something. When you think of a tyrannical government, you often think of places like North Korea. Sean, this is how it starts. They start chipping away, one by one at your freedoms until you don’t even realize they’re gone. It is a really dangerous game they’re playing up there in Canada.”

Watch above via Fox News.

