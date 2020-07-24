<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers were not impressed by President Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities, despite his attempt at showing them off during an interview with Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel.

Trump boasted about his ability to remember the string of words: “person, woman, man camera, TV” and repeated them several times throughout the interview as a way to prove he aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA)— a test used to screen for mild cognitive issues.

“What is he doing? He sounds like someone playing charades after pounding chardonnay,” Fallone joked after playing a clip from the interview.

“You know, I actually feel a lot better knowing that the president of the United States passed concussion protocol,” he added. “It was impressive until they asked Trump what he ate for lunch that day and he said, ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colbert similarly mocked the president for bragging about acing the MOCA test, pointing out, “It’s not an intelligence test. In fact, getting a perfect score merely signifies that the test taker probably does not have a cognitive impairment.”

“I’m going to need something stronger than ‘probably’ for the person who has the nuclear codes,” he added. “Wait, unless those are the nuclear codes.”

Colbert reminded his viewers that the test is not that difficult — noting that it includes questions that ask the test taker to identify a snake, an elephant, and an alligator.

“Well, that’s easy,” Colbert said mimicking Trump. “I’ll call the first one Corey. The second one I will call Lance. And the last one — Corey Two.”

The host also revealed the mock trailer for a new parody he titled Person, Woman, Man Camera, TV: The Movie or The Good Brain — citing a phrase the president has used to describe his intelligence.

“A story of one of the most good minds of his generation,” he joked in the trailer. “From the makers of A Beautiful Mind comes… A Good Brain.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Noah joked that the president is “the only person who can talk about a cognitive test but make me feel like I have brain damage,” adding later that the only person who would brag about this test is “a guy desperate for accomplishment.”

“He’s gone from bragging about his historic Electoral College win to boasting that he can solve the puzzle in a happy meal,” Noah joked. “In fact, I almost feel like obsessing over a dementia test you took two years ago is the real dementia test.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meyers sarcastically suggested Trump should win a Macarthur genius grant for his ability to name “five objects in his field of vision,” adding, “Get MENSA on the phone — they’re going to want to see this.”

“It’s like if the minds of Einstein, Hawking, Kasparov and Jobs were all rolled into one and then stuffed inside the body of an alcoholic walrus,” he added. “Seriously, dude, it’s not a test to see how smart you are — it’s a test to see if you’re ok. When the referee asks a boxer what city he’s in, it’s not a geography test.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]