<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump’s slow descendent down a ramp after his West Point Commencement speech, leading one to even question: “F*ck, maybe he does have bone spurs.”

Trump was at West Point to deliver the commencement address for the graduating class, but many, including the president himself, focused on his walk following the speech.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

Meyers objected to Trump calling his walk a run and questioned the president’s health, adding that he “watched that and for the first time thought, f*ck, maybe he does have bone spurs!’”

“Wow, so liberals, young people, and women hate you, and now we have to add ramp designers to the list,” he joked. “OK, so let me get this straight: the ramp was long, steep, and slippery? It was a Slip ’N Slide. You think the West Point ramp was a Slip ’N Slide.”

The host then made Slip ‘N Slide references and mocked the president throughout the remainder of his monologue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colbert also made fun of Trump’s walk down the West Point ramp and also blamed the president’s awkward descent on his bone spurs, adding that they tend to act up whenever he’s near the military.

“Now we know why he launched his 2016 campaign coming down an escalator,” he added. “If it’d been a ramp, he’d still be coming down.”

The host also played a mock CBS Sports video, treating his walk like an exciting sporting event.

“And he’s done it! And the crowd is ordered to be impressed,” the sports host said. “Join us next week when the president will attempt to drink a glass of water with one hand!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fallon noted that the president was sensitive about the incident, referencing his tweet, but that didn’t stop him from making several jokes at his expense.

The host challenged himself to making as many jokes as he could in the time it took Trump to walk down the ramp.

“Yep, that’s about the only momentum Trump has right now. He was just doing an impression of his approval rating. That was still faster than his response to the coronavirus,” he mocked.

“He broke his first Fitbit record of 10 steps. He looked like a skier doing pizza instead of french fries. That’s his audition tape for American Ninja Warrior. It would be faster if he sat at the top and did a butt-scooch down.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kimmel hoped that the president steps down in November as gracefully as his walk at West Point and mocked Trump for lying about the ramp’s conditions.

“Final 10 feet he ran down? No, he did not,” he said. “And the idea that the ramp was slippery seems suspect considering there was not a cloud in the sky.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]