Laura Ingraham Admits Vaccines Are Key to Success of U.S. Economy

Fox News host Laura Ingraham accused President Joe Biden of squandering the U.S. economy in a segment Monday night, and listed three ways Biden could have built on the success of his predecessor. One of those ways: make the vaccines widely available.

On Monday night, Ingraham dove into what she termed “the Democrats’ long dark winter” — slamming the Biden administration over Afghanistan, the situation on the southern border, and a myriad of other topics. She mostly focused, however, on Biden’s “pathetic handling of the economy,” particularly in light of September’s disappointing jobs report.

“This could have been a slam dunk, the economy, even for Biden’s goofballs,” Ingraham said. After gushing about the state of the economy under former President Donald Trump, Ingraham went on to say that “thanks to [his] leadership, Biden’s team not only inherited new vaccines, but an enormous supply of them at a time many countries didn’t have any.”

Then, Ingraham said something that may sound odd coming from a host that has decried efforts to get Americans vaccinated: she argued vaccines are crucial to the economic success of the country.

“So all Biden had to do was number one: make the vaccines widely available. Number two: lift all restrictions on economic activity. And number three: let the Trump-era policies and the hard work of the American people take us back to the booming economy we enjoyed before Covid.”

In the past, Ingraham celebrated Operation Warp Speed, using it to defend Trump’s coronavirus leadership. Since Biden took office, however, Ingraham has slammed efforts to get Americans vaccinated. She called Biden’s proposal to encourage inoculation “creepy,” and boosted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who spread misinformation about the drugs.

Ingraham has also declined to tell others to get the vaccine, and refused to say whether she has been vaccinated herself.

In recent months, several Fox personalities have urged the public to get vaccinated. Its top voices, however, from Ingraham to Tucker Carlson, continue to attack efforts to encourage vaccination in the United States.

Watch above, via Fox News.

