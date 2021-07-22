WATCH: Fox News Airs New PSA Touting Covid Vaccine to Viewers

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News released a new public service urging the network’s viewers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The PSA aired for the first time on Special Report with Bret Baier on Wednesday night. The 10-second spot shows Steve Doocy saying “America, we’re in this together.” Then it cuts to Harris Faulkner following up with “if you can, get the vaccine.”

The ad encourages viewers to go on Fox News’ website, where they link to a page where people can make appointments to get inoculated at a local vaccination site. According to The Hill, the PSA “is slated to run over the next several days during both daytime and prime-time programming on the network.”

The PSA comes as the network appears to have made a concerted effort to encourage its viewers to get vaccinated, a notable departure from what critics deemed Fox’s negative commentary in connection to the vaccines in the past.

