Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her regular guest, Raymond Arroyo, ridiculed CNN’s personnel for talking about their experiences with the coronavirus after contracting it in the ongoing pandemic.

As of this writing, three prominent CNN figures have announced that they tested positive for the virus: Richard Quest, Brooke Baldwin, and Chris Cuomo. All three have chronicled their battles with the disease for the network, and in Cuomo’s case, the virus has become a major, personal issue for his family now that he has announced that his wife and son have it as well.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham used a segment to remark that “CNN anchors seem to have increasingly become the story” in the midst of the public health crisis.

“Laura, the first rule of journalism is don’t inject yourself into the story,” Arroyo took over. “But there seems to be a deliberate attempt to graft a slew of CNN anchors onto this COVID crisis. A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted their personal experiences. It almost appears they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one ‘Are You Sicker Than a CNN Anchor?’”

Sure enough, an Are You Sicker Than a CNN Anchor? graphic appeared as Arroyo spoke, along with the chyron “The Reality Show Masquerading As A News Network.” After airing footage of CNN’s anchors as they chronicled their battles and coped with the crisis in recent weeks, Arroyo went on to say “the self-referential emoting is what’s so galling.”

“Chances are, young and healthy anchors are not going to succumb to this disease, and to keep this narrative going every night that’s so personal, it is disturbing, because you lose all perspective. It’s great to have perspective, but to become the story is a big problem here, and CNN really should tamp down their personal stories. It’s too much.”

As Ingraham offered back-handed compliments in the hope that the CNNers will recover, she went on to say “I don’t really get it. Is that the news? It’s news that Chris Cuomo came out of the basement?” She and Arroyo went on by mocking everything from Anderson Cooper’s bad hair day to Cuomo’s “feigned recovery” since he already emerged from his basement before he decided to film it for CNN.

