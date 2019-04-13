Laura Ingraham Mocks Slain Rapper Nipsey Hussle For Anti-Trump Song

Want to watch a primetime host on a news network mock the funeral of someone who was just murdered? Watch above.

Laura Ingraham took some time out of her Friday night broadcast to mock Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was shot dead by a gunman in Los Angeles just two weeks ago. The occasion for her mockery was the rapper’s funeral, held on Thursday. The excuse was that he was featured on a song that criticized President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday in LA thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham announced with a grin. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called FDT. F Donald Trump.”

Ingraham played the hook of the 2016 song, by Los Angeles rapper YG and Hussle, which is simply: “F*ck Donald Trump.”

“Now that’s a very creative refrain!” Ingraham joked. “Very catchy,” guest Raymond Arroyo said.

“The chorus, it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African Americans?” Ingraham asked.

Arroyo then pointed out that controversial minister Louis Farrakhan, who delivered remarks at the funeral, and mistakenly referred to Nipsey Hussle as “Nipsey Russell.” Ingraham cackled.

Watch above, via Fox News.

