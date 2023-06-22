Laura Ingraham Names and Shames Frequent Fox Guest and House Republican For Voting With Democrats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham put Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) on blast Thursday night for voting with Democrats to shoot down two amendments that would have defunded DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) initiatives in the Department of Defense budget. Turner is a frequent guest on Fox.

The House Armed Services Committee nixed the measures in votes of 30 to 29, with Turner and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) being the only two Republicans to vote against them.

On Thursday, Ingraham said the government has become “fat and way too happy with woke – and that includes the Pentagon.”

She then cited the aforementioned committee votes.

“[D]uring a mark up of the National Defense Authorization Act, Republicans – including my next guest – proposed changes that targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion programs,” she said, before airing a clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slamming DEI initiatives at a committee hearing.

“Now, one of the amendments Gaetz proposed was to get rid of the Pentagon’s chief diversity officer,” Ingraham said. “Well, it passed, but he wanted to go a step further and eliminate federal funding for all DEI training. That amendment, he says, failed after Republicans joined Democrats to defeat it. Gonna name names.”

She welcomed Gaetz to the show.

“Congressman, we reached out to those two Republicans,” Ingraham said. “And we’re gonna name them. Congressmen Bacon and Turner. Congressman Bacon’s office responded in part, ‘[One] amendment would have totally cut all diversity training for the military, which is unreasonable. All service members should know that racism and sexual harassment are not tolerated in our military.’ That’s a weak response.”

Gaetz replied by saying that “we always have standards in the military that don’t allow people to be racist or harmful to their fellow service members, and none of those standards would’ve changed.”

As for Turner, he’s a Fox regular. This week, he has appeared on Wednesday’s Fox & Friends and Tuesday’s America’s Newsroom.

Turner is no stranger to drawing heat from the network’s hosts. In November 2021, he clashed with Tucker Carlson over Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine.

Watch above via Fox News.

