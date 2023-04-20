Laura Ingraham Once Again Stops Larry Kudlow After He Says Something Nice About a Democrat: ‘Put That on the Table’

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham stopped Fox Business host Larry Kudlow in his tracks after he dared to call Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin “a nice fella.”

Kudlow apparently did not learn from his appearance on The Ingraham Angle last year where the host snapped at him over a similar comment.

Ingraham aired a clip of Manchin at a Senate hearing where he touted President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted last year, but said he is concerned about spending.

The host stated it sounds as though Manchin has “buyer’s remorse” about the legislation, which he helped spearhead in the Senate.

“I’m very, very, very proud of the I.R.A. and what it’s doing and what the intention of it was to do,” he said. “What I’m not proud of is that basically we’re not staying within the guidelines of what the [Congressional Budget Office] score was. I’m trying to make sure we don’t dupe or scam the American public, thinking passed one bill that costs this much and it doubles up because of liberalization of what they’re putting out much quicker faster, much faster, and much longer.”

Ingraham knocked the senator.

“Every time he runs for reelection, he suddenly becomes a little bit more like the average West Virginian,” she said. Manchin is up for reelection in 2024, though he has not publicly said whether he’s running.

“He’s gonna have a real hard time getting reelected this time around,” Kudlow replied, alluding to the fact West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aiming for Manchin’s seat. “Governor’s going to run against him and beat him… Look, Joe Manchin is a nice fella–”

Ingraham interrupted him.

“Everybody’s nice,” she said. “Ok, put that on the table. Everyone’s nice.”

Kudlow continued his response and blasted the legislation.

During an appearance on Ingraham’s show in May 2022, Kudlow also spoke favorably about White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

“I wanna say, Jared Bernstein is an old friend of mine, and personally he’s really a good–he’s a lovely man,” he said.

The host snapped at him.

“I’m sure he saves kittens from trees, Larry,” she told him. “But this is the country going down the tubes. I’ve gotta say, I love you and you’re one of my favorite people. Everybody’s friends with everyone in Washington and New York. We all love each other. We all–that’s great. Our country is falling apart.”

She later added, “I’m sorry to jump on you. I’m fed up with it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

