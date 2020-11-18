Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has gone after and mocked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a number of times, but on Wednesday night, she said Republicans should find common cause with her on some issues.

Ingraham recalled previous commentary she made about how Republicans shouldn’t write Ocasio-Cortez off and added, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had enormous influence on her party. As a freshman Democrat, her coalition helped pull Joe Biden and her colleagues to the left on key issues, such as the Green New Deal, health care, and impeachment.”

And Ingraham went on to propose an alliance between Republicans and Ocasio-Cortez to find common ground against “corporatist Dems.”

“With Joe Biden waiting in the wings poised to announce major changes to U.S. Trade and foreign policy, AOC faces some difficult choices,” Ingraham said. “How can she, who has always claimed to be a cruciate or for the working class… support the policies favored by big corporate interests?”

Ingraham said there are some issues where Ocasio-Cortez could work with more populist Republicans, citing: the Trans Pacific Partnership, the USMCA, the World Trade Organization, who is made the next U.S. trade representative, China, and bringing U.S. troops home.

“So if she goes along on the China and trade issue and helps the tech bros get richer, she’ll have a one-way ticket with the in crowd. And if she leaves politics, they’ll make her an instant multimillionaire,” she added. “But if she stands up to the establishment on China and if she fights against the TPP, if she tries to end foolish wars, well, then she’ll get very different treatment. Well, the choice is hers, and she’ll have to make it soon. By working with the populists, she could really help working people. And for many folks, that’s even better than being on the cover of Vogue or Vanity Fair.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

