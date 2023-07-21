Lawrence O’Donnell Accuses RFK Jr. Of Having ‘Drug Addiction’ to ‘Attention’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell accused Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of having a “drug addiction” to “attention” in a bizarre monologue on Thursday.

On his show The Last Word, O’Donnell criticized Kennedy for speaking about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden during his House hearing on Thursday.

“It is very clear his campaign for president is nothing but a stunt. He will not win a single primary. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for president and Robert Kennedy Jr. is not,” he said.

O’Donnell claimed, “The only real political question to ask him is, ‘Will he support the Democratic nominee for president or will he run as a third party candidate?’ which will be the most help he could possibly give Donald Trump in the presidential election.”

The MSNBC host went on to say, “I’ve been very reluctant to speak about Robert Kennedy Jr. on this program because I have not wanted to enable his access to the drug addiction that he has never conquered. The drug addiction that has been with him for all of his adult life. The addiction to attention. The very same addiction that has driven Donald Trump in all of his adult life.”

Kennedy, Jr has struggled with a heroin addiction, which he addressed in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick.

A poll on Thursday placed Kennedy’s Democratic primary support at 14.3%. For comparison, in the Republican primary, former Vice President Mike Pence is at just 5.7%, while Chris Christie is at 2.1%, according to RealClearPolitics’ poll average.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com