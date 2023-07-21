Trump Tears Into Republican Rivals on Truth Social: ‘Christie Dead as His Stomach Band’

Former President Donald Trump tore into his Republican primary rivals on Truth Social, Thursday, calling Chris Christie’s campaign as “dead as his stomach band.”

Trump lashed out at fellow Republican presidential candidates Christie, Ada Hutchinson, and Ron DeSantis on Truth Social and touted his own numbers in the polls.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious. Christie dead as his stomach band. ‘Aida’ Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!!” Trump wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

In another post, he added, “Fox backed Ron DeSanctimonious is DONE. Against Social Security & Medicare – and, less importantly, has NO PERSONALITY!!!”

Shortly after writing the posts, Trump’s Truth Social account went temporarily offline, though it was quickly restored.

Trump has repeatedly made jabs at Christie’s weight, both before and during the Republican primary.

Last month, Trump posted a video which was edited to make it look as though Christie announced his presidential campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Christie, meanwhile, told the former president to “look in the mirror” this month.

“This guy ain’t Arnold Schwarzenegger. Okay. I’ve seen some of those pictures of him golfing. He doesn’t look like a Greek god to me,” Christie said. “If you had a child or a grandchild who was overweight, would you want Donald Trump saying those things about them? What about you, yourself? Is this the kind of character we want sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office?”

In June, Christie also compared Trump to a spoiled child and said, “I have struggled with my weight for 20 years. What I haven’t struggled with is my character. I’ll put that up against Donald Trump’s any day.”

