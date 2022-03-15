‘Leave ‘Em Alone!’ Jeanine Pirro Defends Oil Companies During Spat with Geraldo

Jeanine Pirro defended oil companies during an argument in which cohost Geraldo Rivera accused them of “profiteering” on Tuesday.

Fuel prices have dropped slowly in recent days, but are nowhere near a level most Americans would deem affordable.

After slowly climbing throughout the last year, crude prices shot up last week after President Joe Biden banned the importation of Russian oil.

Biden has blamed the high prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Biden’s critics have pointed out that fuel costs have slowly risen since he entered office.

While people have offered varying theories with regard to why gasoline is so expensive, energy companies have found themselves a frequent target in recent days.

On The Five, Rivera accused oil companies of profiting, to which Pirro disagreed during a broader discussion about who is to blame.

Sandra Smith stated, “Can I get this one last point, because the White House and Democrats like to tout the 9,000 leases that are not getting tapped into, they’re not drilling, they’ve got the permits issued.”

Smith opined the White House must “create a friendlier environment for those energy companies to drill.”

“‘Cause if they drill, guess what they have to do?” she asked. “Spend those profits.”

Rivera agreed with Smith, and stated the White House needs to make an appeal to some of the world’s largest producers of oil.

“I am all for it,” he said. “I don’t see why just because you are in favor of a green future, you can’t do practical–I am a pragmatic idealist. Talk to Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell, and say, ‘Listen, you guys are doing great. Now do me a favor. Now go out there and drill.'”

Pirro cut Rivera off.

“Is this capitalism?” she asked. “Is this a capitalist society. Leave ’em alone, unless they are profiteering, leave ’em alone.

Rivera opined, “They are profiteering.”

Pirro stated, “Oh, all right, then go to the Department of Justice and tell them that. Prove it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

