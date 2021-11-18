The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.

“I’ve been a Republican my whole life, yesterday I was really perturbed, I was really saddened. I really do believe we need two functioning parties in this country and the Republican Party showed yesterday in that spectacle that it’s broken to the core,” said Navarro. “I think it’s what [Donald] Trump has unleashed, this ugly underbelly that legitimized and empowered.”

In a speech on the House floor ahead of the vote on the resolution, which all Democrats voted for while all but two Republicans voted against it, Gosar said, “If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censured by this House, so be it. It is done.”

“First of all, no, Paul Gosar, you are not Alexander Halton. If you’re going to compare yourself to anybody, compare yourself to Archie Bunker,” said Navarro, referring to the bigoted character in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family.

“Let me just get through this, though, because its, you know, I couldn’t sleep last night because I was so bothered. I think this is so crucial for our country, having two functioning parties,” said Navarro as Joy Behar interjected.

“This is not happening in a vacuum. This is not some guy who just randomly tweeted out this anime, killing a colleague,” she said. “This is happening with the backdrop of the political violence we saw on Jan. 6, of the political violence we saw on the baseball field with Steve Scalise.”

“This is not happening in a vacuum when it comes to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I disagree with so much of what she says, but my God can you please leave her alone and stop stalking her!” Navarro said, directing her comments at the Republican party in whole. “Can you stop threatening her! Republicans have made her a very sympathetic figure. And she is right, yesterday, when she said, ‘this is not hard!'”

Watch the clip above, via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com