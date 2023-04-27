‘Life Goes On’: Don Lemon Offers First Comments On Cam Since His Firing From CNN

Don Lemon offered a sunny outlook for himself in his first comments on camera since his firing from CNN.

Lemon spoke with Tommy DiDario on the red carpet for the TIME 100 Summit gala in New York. The conversation quickly turned to Lemon’s termination at CNN on Monday, with DiDario asking the former start host if he was “surprised” by what happened.

“I think that my statement speaks for itself,” Lemon said. “Yeah, it was a surprise, but life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lemon said his plan for the immediate future is to take a relaxing summer off before looking for work again.

Life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes, but I had to deal with that.” So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.

After talking about his support from his partner Tim Malone (who was also on the red carpet), Lemon was asked if he would’ve done anything differently retrospectively.

“I live my life with no regrets, and whatever I did, I did, and I owned,” he said. “You can’t turn back time, and you can’t go in the past. So, onward.”

Watch above via Extra.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com