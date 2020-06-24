comScore

SIT DOWN, JOHN

Lin-Manuel Miranda Rips John Bolton Over Book With Hamilton-Inspired Title

By Josh FeldmanJun 24th, 2020, 3:27 pm

One thing you probably noticed right away about John Bolton’s book is that the title, The Room Where It Happened, came from the hit musical Hamilton.

And creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has not been shy about what he thinks of that:

Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon on his show Tuesday night — ahead of the release of Hamilton on Disney+ next week — and played a game of Random Object Freestyle.

At one point Fallon held up Bolton’s book and Miranda continued roasting the former Trump national security adviser for not speaking up during the impeachment inquiry:

Oh no, not The Room Where It Happened
John Bolton, aw man
I can’t believe I have to respond to this
And beyond this
He should’ve ripped that shit and testified before Congress!

As Fallon wrapped up the segment, Miranda added, “I hope you didn’t pay for that book, Jimmy.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

