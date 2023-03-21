Lindsey Graham Calls Out Trump Attacks on DeSantis on Fox & Friends: ‘I Don’t Like It’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Donald Trump to pull back on the hits on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), but admitted the reality of such a thing actually happening is low.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Graham mainly discussed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but at one point was asked about the recent verbal jabs shared between Trump and DeSantis, something Steve Doocy noted breaks Ronald Reagan’s famous “commandment” stating Republicans should avoid speaking “ill” of one another.

Graham said he doesn’t “like” the fighting between Trump and DeSantis, including DeSantis recently addressing a potential Trump indictment by blasting the case, but also joking about the alleged affair at the center between the former president and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“If you start this thing, you better be willing to take it. Trump’s not into these thou shalt nots. That’s not his thing,” Graham said of Trump and Reagan’s long-dead rule.

Graham remains supportive of Trump, but offered him his own campaign pitch, arguing the former president is better off taking credit for DeSantis and toning down the language, which has included frequently refering to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSantimonious.”

“The bottom line is if I were Trump, which I am not, I would be running on four years of being a pretty effective president. The best is yet to come. I would say DeSantis, I picked him out of a crowd. I knew he was talented early on. I the guy that saw the talent. He’s been a great governor, but I’m better able to be president,” Graham said.

“That would be a good message,” Brian Kilmeade said.

“But that ain’t going to happen,” Graham admitted.

Watch above via Fox News.

