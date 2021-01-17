Lindsey Graham continued railing against an impeachment trial of Donald Trump after he’s out of office, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Republicans shouldn’t even consider the idea.

After advising the president against pardoning the rioters, Graham said Joe Biden would be “an incredibly weak figure” if he doesn’t “stand up against the impeachment.”

Graham even attempted to claim that “President Trump is trying to heal the nation.”

The president riled up supporters for months with baseless claims of voter fraud. In his first video telling people at the Capitol to go home, he continued to falsely insist the election was stolen from him. Subsequent videos released by the president were more somber in calling for no violence, but there’s been reporting that Trump regretted doing at least one of those videos. Recently the president met with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — who has been pushing election conspiracies as well — and according to New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman the president is still telling people he won.

Graham said convicting Trump after he’s out of office would “further divide the country” and said Biden needs to “stand up to the radical left.”

He even tried to argue that fellow Republicans shouldn’t go anywhere near this because it would “destroy” their party:

“If we embrace an unconstitutional impeachment of Donald Trump after he’s out of office, it will destroy the party. The Republican party wants to move forward. President Trump’s going to be the most important voice in the Republican party for a long time to come. He’s going to accept responsibility for his part on January the sixth, but impeaching him after he leaves office is not only unconstitutional from a Republican point of view, it would destroy our party.”

