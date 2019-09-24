Senator Lindsey Graham defended President Donald Trump on Fox News tonight and said he’s right to be concerned about Biden corruption in Ukraine, but conceded that threatening to cut Ukraine aid would not be a good thing.

As Graham asked the question of whether the transcript shows “the president threatened to take aid away from the Ukraine unless they investigate Biden or do his political bidding,” Sean Hannity jumped in and said, “The answer I hear is no, senator. What do you hear?”

“I don’t know,” Graham said. “But I’ll tell you this. If the answer is yes, I’ll be on your show very disappointed with our president. If the answer is no, this is Russia times two, times ten.”

Ed Henry reported on Hannity’s program tonight that the whistleblower was found to have political bias. Hannity raised the issue with Graham before saying Joe Biden‘s conversations with world leaders too. Graham invited the whistleblower to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham also said the questions they need to answer include “Was there a reason to withhold aid to this new Ukrainian administration until we knew who they were? Was it okay for President Trump to withhold money to try to get other countries to give more?”

But he again said, “If there is no evidence that President Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian into investigating Biden and withholding aid to the Ukraine unless they did Trump’s bidding against Biden, then there’s nothing here. That would be the only thing that would bother me. It would be okay for the president to tell the Ukrainians, ‘Hey, if this prosecutor was fired for a corrupt purpose, maybe you should look at it.'”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

