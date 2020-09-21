Senator Lindsey Graham, during his talk with Sean Hannity Monday night about the upcoming Supreme Court fight, took a moment to throw out a fundraising pitch and saying Republicans are at a financial disadvantage right now.

Graham railed against Democrats’ past actions on Supreme Court nominations and told Hannity that they have the votes to confirm the president’s nominee before the election, before briefly pivoting to his own reelection.

“They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell, or anybody else,” Graham said. “I’m getting out-raised 3 to 1, out-spent 4 to 1.”

He asked viewers to “help me fight back” by contributing to his campaign, again emphasizing the Senate will get the nominee through before the election.

Graham continued railing against what Democrats want to accomplish before going back to saying, “The only thing that’s stopping them is you the voter.”

“If you want to help me and other Republicans, get in the game,” Graham continued. “They’re killing us financially.”

He referenced the amount of money his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison has raised so far and added, “I need conservatives to help me. You need to help us all.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

