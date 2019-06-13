comScore

Lindsey Graham Scolds Trump For Saying He’s Open to Foreign Dirt: ‘The Right Answer is No’

By Ken MeyerJun 13th, 2019, 10:43 am

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday, scolding him over comments he would be open to accepting dirt on political opponents provided by foreign governments.

During a brief press gaggle, Graham was barraged with questions over Trump saying he would accept foreign dirt and rejecting the idea of informing the FBI about it. When asked for comment, Graham turned the conversation towards Democrats funding Fusion GPS, the firm that produced Christopher Steele’s dossier, before noting, “Foreign influence in our elections is growing, not lessening, and we don’t want to send a signal to encourage it.”

“Giving you anything of value whether it be money or information on your opponent, the right answer is no,” Graham said. “I think it’s a mistake [by Trump]. I think it’s a mistake of law. I don’t want to send a signal to encourage this.”

Graham was also asked about Trump’s suggestion that lawmakers would accept foreign information in the same way.

“I can only speak for myself. I’ve never had a government come up to me and say ‘hey, I’d like to help you in your campaign.’ The answer is no. It’s got to be no,” Graham said. “We need to really be clear here that we don’t want parties to be hiring foreign agents and we don’t want to have meetings with representatives of foreign governments trying to help one campaign over the other.”

Shortly afterward, Graham expanded on his thoughts with a series of tweets:

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: